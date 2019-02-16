I can never date a broke guy – Juliet Ibrahim

One of Ghana’s finest acts Juliet Ibrahim has put it out there that he can not be caught dead with a broke man.

The actress who is also a mum of one made this revelation during a question and answer session with her fans on social media.

Juliet wrote;

Ask me a question and I’ll answer… Question 1. What is the most important quality you look/looked out for in a love interest? Answer- Intelligence, maturity, respectful, empathetic, family-oriented, attentive, good-kisser and someone who’s self-sacrificing!

Not longer, another follower asked;

“Can you date a broke guy but handsome, intelligent, respectful, caring, family-oriented, humble and obedient?”

Juliet replied saying;

“How do we take care of ourselves and kids?”