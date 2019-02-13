Entertainment, Trending

I didn’t intentionally try to strangle the horse – Tobi Bakre explains

Well, after being heavily lashed on Twitter over almost trying to strangle a horse in the name of a photoshoot, Tobi Bakre has defended himself.

In his explanation, the former Big Brother Naija housemate said things aren’t really how they look. According to him, the horse jumped when he wasn’t expecting, he tried to gain balance by holding the horse but he ended up falling eventually.
He also shared a  behind-the-scene videe of the photoshoot via Twitter with his explanation:

The horse jumped when I wasn’t quite expecting. I was losing balance. Horse was losing balance. The picture was taken inbetween trying to gain balance. After which I lost all the balance. Pls. No animal cruelty here o 😕. My country people sha.

He said

