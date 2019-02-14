I didn’t sign a one-term pact with anyone – Sanwo-Olu clarifies

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that if he wins the March 2, election, only Lagosians can decide his reelection fate.

The governorship hopeful said this, to dispel rumours and speculations that he signed a deal with the political bigwigs of Lagos, that he’ll only run for one term.

Sanwo-Olu said this during a Channels TV programme on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where the idea of pact or agreement came from. But I can tell you for a fact that there is nothing of such. I didn’t sign a deal with anyone,” he said.

“There is only one term of four years on the INEC form, so it will be up to the people of Lagos state to determine whether I deserve another term based on my performance.”

On the campaign crowds, Sanwo-Olu said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must snap out of the illusion that pulling large crowds is a sign of public acceptance and votes eventually.

“I think we need to understand that crowd during political rallies is not always the same as voting on election days,” he said.

“I can confirm to you that crowd is not the same as actual voting. A lot happens on the election days. Mobilisation of voters, for example, is a critical element of election.

“So, I’ll advise that the PDP should not jubilate over what they perceive as a large turnout at the Kano rally.”