Entertainment

I don’t feel I deserve you – RMD pens sweet Valentine message for wife Jumobi

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo is out here making us fall in love with his love story.

The actor has joined millions across the world celebrating Valentine as he has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Jumobi on this day.

Sharing a photo of them, he penned a sweet message alongside writing on just how much he loves her and still feels he does not deserve her.

 ‘Adejumobi. Abike. Abiks. Abk.Adumaradan…. See how far we have come… I still don’t deserve you. First words I said to you when I saw your heart for me over 22 years ago, and until this minute I still don’t feel I deserve you. Thank you for always.’

