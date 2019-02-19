”I Had Similar Experience In 2011 General Election, As A Corp Member” – Yemi Alade

Talented Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter,Yemi Eberechi Alade, officially known and addressed as Yemi Alade has reacted to the now viral pictures of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) members who slept outside in an open space during the postponed February 16th Presidential election.

Yemi Alade while taking to her Instagram page today 18th of February shared that she experienced similar fate in 2011 general election when she was still a Corp member.

She further expressed concern over the inability of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to tell Nigerians about the postponement at least 24 hours earlier.

She said: