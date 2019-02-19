”I Had Similar Experience In 2011 General Election, As A Corp Member” – Yemi Alade

Talented Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter,Yemi Eberechi Alade, officially known and addressed as Yemi Alade has reacted to the now viral pictures of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) members who slept outside in an open space during the postponed February 16th Presidential election.
Yemi Alade while taking to her Instagram page today 18th of February shared that she experienced similar fate in 2011 general election when she was still a Corp member.
She further expressed concern over the inability of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to tell Nigerians about the postponement at least 24 hours earlier.
She said:
Village state of mind in 2020 …… THIS IS #NIGERIA …… 😭😭😭 @funkejenifaakindele – This is really sad!!!! @debolalagos with @repostsaveapp · · · #NigeriaDecides More than the potponement is this physical and mental abuse on Nigerians in every way, by every government, at every level. Sometimes it’s almost as if there’s a clear strategy from the Leaders to ensure the people hate Nigeria, causing so much hardship at every turn which forces the people to disconnect and not care about anything including who leads them, collective good rather personal success which includes migration. The sense of helplessness you feel at this 2am out in the cold on an assignment to serve your country is almost an automatic conclusion of hopelessness in the possibility of a working Nigeria. So if you ever wonder why Nigerians struggle to be excellent within Nigeria, are cynical and removed, can easily join in on Internet scam and all the ills, this is it @inecnigeria if you keep saying you were prepared, take a look at these photos and get the answer right there. They deserve better. Nigerians deserve an announcement 24 hours at the least. A leader should have made the projection, then the call. Doing it at 3am doesn’t communicate preparedness, it’s bad leadership.