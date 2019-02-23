Entertainment

I have lost two relationship because of acting – Ella Mensah

Actress Ella Mensah has caused a stir online with her interview with Sunnews

Ella, who is a Ghanaian actress revealed that she has had sex on a plane amongst other personal things.

In her words;

“In 2018, I almost lost my life. Armed robbers attacked me on my way home from a movie location in Lagos. It was scary! But I’m grateful to God for saving my life and for blessing me afterwards.

Another unforgettable experience was when I lost two relationships because of acting. Both men had problems with me playing some roles and eventually asked me to quit acting, which I refused. One even asked me to choose between him and my career. Obviously, I chose my career. Most African men are extremely jealous and can’t stand another man kissing their woman, even in a movie. It’s sad though; I guess it’s what it is” she said.

