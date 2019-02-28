I haven’t lost, “My mandate is solid and waiting for me” – Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor, who lost his return to the Senate after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Chris Ekpeyong as winner, says he hasn’t lost.

In the final collation of last Saturday’s election results, Ekpeyong polled 118,215 to clinch the Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district seat – while Akpabio got 83,158 votes.

The former senate minority leader, while speaking to journalists after certificates of return were presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Wednesday, revealed that he would be heading to court.

“I won, I won, it is a temporary setback, that is why there are processes.”

“If for instance you feel you were cheated or there was wrong collation, you resort to the court. For me I did not fail, I can’t fail. I believe strongly that there must have been some wrong collation somewhere, so those things will be corrected.

“We have processes in the election; it is from one stage now, we have registration, you have to vote, you have to collate and if there are mistakes anywhere, you go to court and get back your mandate.

“My mandate is solid and waiting for me. You know that I cannot fail election, I cannot fail. Do you expect me to fail? Won’t you love me to be your senator? I can’t fail.”