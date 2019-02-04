‘I Heard Banky W Delivered In The Debate, I pray He Wins’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After The Eti Osa Aspirants Debate

Nigerian singer and actor turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, simply known and addressed as Banky W, is contesting for Eti Osa house of representative in the forthcoming election under the Modern Democratic Party(MDP).

He would slug it out with political bigwig, Ibrahim Obanikoro, who is the son of former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro (APC), Omotesho Bakare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tessy Owolabi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ferdinand Adimefe of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

They were all involved in a debate today with each aspirant required to explain to electorates, his plans if elected.

What they are saying:

I don’t care about any other contestant. I’m just telling you what Banky has been doing. I had to do it because your tweet insinuated he wasn’t doing it. ☺️ — Charis Akpabio (@Cracylyn) February 4, 2019