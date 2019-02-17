I leave your case for God to judge – Olakunle Churchill celebrates his son

Tonto Dikeh’e ex-husband and father of her son Olakumnle Churchill has taken to social; media to celebrate their son who turns 3 today.

Sharing intimate moments of them together he penned a sweet message alongside.

He wrote;

I pray for you today my well beloved son, KING ANDRE CHURCHILL a life of grace, fulfilment and success as you turn 3 years old today. I vow In a short time nothing would ever come between us and the time we have to spend together. My boy, no one will deprive you of your good life and rights. For the benefit of doubt or record of history, I choose to leave your case for the lord almighty to handle. I pray for your mental and physical growth, may you grow in the circle of Gods knowledge and wisdom. I love you and I wish you the very best in Life. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SON ANDRE OMODAYO OLADUNNI CHURCHILL

#lilchurchill

