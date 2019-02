She is back!

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has made her way back on social media after a two months hiatus.

The stunning mom one, took to Twitter to reveal she is back on social media and has great news for her fans.

“Miss you guys, sorry I needed a lil break. Got some great news to share soon … 2019 just about to start for me”

Her fans, however, bombarded her with questions on why she left.

Read her responses below;