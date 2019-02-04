Entertainment, Trending

‘I Need A Date’ – Ghanaian Actress And Baby Mama, Ynonne Nelson, Reveals As She Step Out Looking ‘All Glow’ (Pictures)

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, recently set tongues wagging after revealing that she needs a man in her life and that Ghanaian men are low on confidence hence none of them have walked up to her in recent time. The Beautiful mother of one revealed that she has parted ways with her British baby daddy, Jamie Roberts.

Well, it seems the beautiful actress is really in a dire need of a man as she was also caught on Instagram saying that she needs a date for the forthcoming valentine.

