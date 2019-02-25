Entertainment, Politics, Trending

”I Need To Register My Own Political Party” – Yemi Alade

Afropop Singer, Yemi Alade, has taken to her Twiter handle today, February 25th, to share the need for her to register her own political Party. Her comment is actually a sarcastic jibe at the numbers of Political Party we have in the country.

We currently have 97 Political Parties in the country and this has been slowing INEC down in declaring the winner of the just concluded Presidential elections.

The election umpire has to read out the scores of each Party before going on to the next state and this has prompted such comment from an ”impatient” Yemi Alade.

Her tweet:

