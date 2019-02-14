I never made any statement about Biafra – Okonjo- Iweala

A former minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has dissociated herself from a fake report, which says she’d make Biafra the richest country in the world.

In a post which went viral on many news platforms in the country on Wednesday, Okonjo-Iweala was quoted to have said that “What exactly the Eastern had in Nigeria, can made Biafra the most richest country in the world and if Biafra should go and I become the president, through the resources I make Biafra, the most riches country in the universe.”

Dismissing the report quickly, the former finance minister asked everyone to dismiss the fake report as she had nothing to do with it.

She wrote via Twitter in Thursday morning thus:

DISCLAIMER

My attention has been drawn to a fake news making the rounds claiming I made a statement on Biafra. It is false and mischievous. Please disregard it. Thank you