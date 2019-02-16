I received 50 messages from women after I pranked about my marital woes – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law was all over the news a few days ago when she took to social media to claim his marriage is over.

The comedian eventually came back to clear the air saying he was only joking.

Seyi had posted;

”Due to irreconcilable differences would have been enough to announce this, but the kind and beautiful heart of my ex-wife must be stated. She is one of the best women I have ever known. It is however sad, that I announce that my wife and I have decided to part ways for good. We will appreciate your love and support at this time. God bless you. Tiwaloluwa is safe and good.”

Speaking with Punch, Seyi said;

”I was going to the UK to visit my wife and promote my show as well. While I was on the plane, I just had that weird idea. I was curious about what people’s reaction would be if they heard that Seyi Law was no longer married. I knew that if I was going to test it, I had to be sarcastic and witty about it. That was why I put some words in a way that people would not pay attention to (what I was doing). Apparently, they didn’t pay attention to the details. I tried to play with words in that post. Interestingly, the incident showed me that people love and appreciate my family; I also learnt that bad news travels faster (than good news).

“I thank God for a good and understanding wife. I didn’t take permission from her before playing that prank. When she saw it, she couldn’t reach me because I was still on the plane. People had been calling her repeatedly. Also, when I landed, my phone rang repeatedly. I called her to explain things to her immediately we saw each other. She said I should have carried her along because she didn’t know what to tell people when they called her. My wife is my number one critic; that is the beautiful thing about my marriage.

“I had over 80,000 hits on my Instagram page that day; my followers grew by over 3,000 within 24 hours. I had over 50 ladies hitting on me with direct messages; that’s to tell you how mad the world can be. I don’t want to talk about what the ladies were saying for now,” he said.