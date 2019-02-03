I smell a rat – Fani Kayode reacts to Osinbajo’s aircraft crash

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani – Kayode has said that the helicopter crash that the vice president Yemi Osinbajo was involved in, on Saturday is suspicious.

Prof Osinbajo’s helicopter had crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, but fortunately no injuries or fatalities were recorded – Well meaning Nigerians have continued to express their happiness about the safety of the vice president a d crew members.

The former minister however reacting to the report said via Twitter that, the events surrounding the crash that almost claimed the life of the vice president have proven that there’s more to the crash that meets the eye.

He wrote:

Interesting to note that the helicopter crash that almost took the life of @ProfOsinbajo occurred in Kabba, Adeyanju Deji’s hometown. Also interesting to note what happened as the pilot tried to land.

Reminds me of the suspicious “crash” that killed Azazi and Yakowa. I smell a rat.