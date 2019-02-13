Politics, Trending

PMB In Abuja: ‘I Will Battle Wike To The Last’ – Amaechi(Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign team headed for the Eagles square,Abuja, after signing off the peace accord with other presidential candidatwa today. They were at the stadium (Eagles Square) to solicit for votes from Abuja residents ahead of the forthcoming presidential election acheduled for Saturday.

Former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, who is a part of Buhari’s campaign entourage was seen firing heavy shots at incumbent Governor of Rivers state, Nysom Wike, during the campaign rally.

Recall that All Progressive Congress (APC) are still without a gubernatorial flag bearer ahead of the forthcoming Governorship poll.

Amaechi, a minister for transport, said “we will battle him (Wike) to the last”. during the campaign rally.

Video:

