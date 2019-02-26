‘I will be the first one here to win an Oscar’ – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has made it known she is next in line to win an Oscar Award.
Ekeinde said this following the 91st Academy awards that recently took place at the Dolby Theater.
Omosexy, who is a voting member of the Academy, while congratulating actors that won wrote;
“Congratulations @mahershalaali, #hannahbeachler and @alfonsocuaron. What a Beautiful show! So quite A good number of my voted Won! I screamed so hard … I think I’ve lost my voice! I Really love this Voting / Judging kinda work! Who remembers how accurate my predictions on #Nigerianidols used to be, they started calling me the 5th judge? I hope I get more Gigs of this kind…
Congratulations to All the winners… Omotola you Next soon… 🙏🙏🙏 #oscars2019 #film”