I will be worried if no man makes passes at me – Uche Elendu

Actress Uche Elendu needs little or no introduction in the movie industry.

The stunning actress in a new interview with Punch has made it known she would definitely love to get married again.

In her words;

Of course, I am a very beautiful woman and I should get passes. If nobody makes a pass at me, then I’d be worried. But as a Christian, I do things right. I am mature enough to control things and make the right decisions.

“I am definitely willing to give marriage another shot. From my first marriage, I learnt not to be in a hurry to do anything. Don’t be in a haste to jump into marriage; you should really take your time to make sure that you’re with the right person and you’re both compatible. I got married to a very wonderful man but I guess we were not compatible. Don’t just get married because everybody else is doing that, or based on a person’s good looks and money.

“Marriage is not friendship or courtship; it is a serious business. You also have to pray about it and that’s one of the mistakes I made because I didn’t pray about my marriage. When problems arise in your marriage, you should be able to endure. I guess I was always too quick to act. Give God a chance in your marriage.”

On her politcial plans; “Definitely, participating in politics is on my agenda and I am working towards it. I want to serve my people. I am young and vibrant, and I have a lot to offer.

“When the time comes, I will let you know in what capacity I will like to serve, but for now, I’m still working on myself and praying. My faith should not affect the call to serve because in the real sense, politics shouldn’t be a dirty game, though it has turned out to be that way in Nigeria. However, some people stand out and make a difference, and I want to be one of such people. As a child of God, I should serve my people and lead them aright,” she said.

On celebrities who campaign for politicians; “I can only speak for myself. Most of the entertainers are just protecting their personal interests. Everybody has a right to support whichever candidate he or she would benefit from, and I think that’s what they’re doing. You know politicians like promising a lot; we just hope that they would also support us when the time comes. But most times, they get into office and ‘dump’ us. I don’t see anything wrong in supporting a particular candidate though I’m not part of it.”