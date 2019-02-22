Politics, Trending

‘ I will burst your bubbles’ Melaye to Governor Bello after arrest

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West, has said he would ‘burst the bubbles’ of Governor Yahaya Bello, if anything incriminating is planted on his coastal bus.

According to the Lawmaker who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, after some unresolved internal issues, told of how his bus was arrested by the governor’s ADC.

Melaye noted that his bus was searched and nothing incriminating was found in the bus, but the bus including the occupants haven’t released regardless.

His words: Adc to the governor arrested my coaster bus, searched the car in the presence of the occupant and some Naval officers and found nothing incriminating but surprisingly He refuse to release the vehicle and the occupants after 6hours. Plant anything and I will burst your bubbles.

