Entertainment

I will never make you cry – MC Oluomo celebrate his three wives on Valentine’s day

With Valentine still in the air, MC Oluomo has joined the millions celebrating the day of love.

Taking to Facebook, the NURTW boss penned  a sweet message to his three wives writing;

 “Happy Valentine’s Day to you my lovely wife’s I really bless the day the lord almighty gave me beautiful angles like you ❤️
I would never disappoint you or make anyone of you cry we shall all be successful and live happy for life
I thank you all for keeping peace in the family
I love you ❤️
Happy Valentine’s Day once again my beautiful angels ❤️”

