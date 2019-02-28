”I Will Petition The Inspector General Of Police To Arrest To Arrest Any Actor or Actress That Insults Buhari – Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has come out this morning to say that he would petition the Inspector General of Police to arrest any of his colleague that insults or incite violence in the country.

Speaking through his Instagram page, he said the 2019 Presidential election has come and gone. He added that it is important for his colleagues to be careful about their utterances as it is capable of either bringing peace or inciting violence in the country.

What he wrote: