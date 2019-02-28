”I Will Petition The Inspector General Of Police To Arrest To Arrest Any Actor or Actress That Insults Buhari – Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has come out this morning to say that he would petition the Inspector General of Police to arrest any of his colleague that insults or incite violence in the country.
Speaking through his Instagram page, he said the 2019 Presidential election has come and gone. He added that it is important for his colleagues to be careful about their utterances as it is capable of either bringing peace or inciting violence in the country.
What he wrote:
I'll petition the Inspector General of Police to arrest any actor or actress who incite violence in Nigeria or INSULT Buhari… Enough is enough. Its high time we celebrities begin to understand that our utterances carry weight and can either bring PEACE or incite violence in Nigeria, the Presidential election is gone, let's call for PEACE with our words, and not spread animosity or anger, we need PEACE in Naija…