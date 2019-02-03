“I wish the VP many more years of service in other sectors of the nation” – Donald Duke on Osinbajo’s aircraft crash

Many Nigerians both partisan and not, have continued to give thanks and praise for the safety of the vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his crew members, who were left unharmed after an helicopter crash on Saturday.

The vice president’s helicopter had crash landed in Kabba, Kogi state yesterday but thankfully, all members on board were uninjured and safe.

Joining other Nigerians to give thanks for the VP’s safety is presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party,SDP, and former Cross River state governor, Donald Duke.

According to the former governor, he wished the VP many more years of service in other sectors of the nation, via Twitter on Sunday morning.

He wrote:

Let’s give thanks and praise that our VP, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the crew were unscathed in the helicopter accident. We wish him many more years of service in other sectors of nation building.