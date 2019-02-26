News Feed, Politics, Trending

“I Won’t Depend On Rumors”- President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari

President Buhari upon his arrival in Abuja from Katsina, his home state, where he spent the weekend to participate in the election has  spoken shortly to the press,

“I don’t want to depend on rumours, but we will rather wait for INEC to announce the results. Well, l hope that Nigerians will appreciate that it was this government which made sure that they were allowed in security and peace to cast their votes for whichever party and candidates they wanted,” he told the Nigerian Television Authority in Abuja.

The results coming in from the 36 states show a tight race between the President and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Sit Tight!

Tags

2019 presidential electionsPresident Buhari

You may also like

Call Buhari to accept defeat – Dele Momodu to Atiku

‘I will be the first one here to win an Oscar’ – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

#NigeriaDecides: Atiku Floors Buhari in Anambra State

Hot stuff! Moet Abebe causes tension on IG with this revealing bikini [See Photos]

‘If you spread fake news, you should be imprisoned for life’ – Dolapo Badmus

Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe gets N10m from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari Coasts to Victory in Jigawa and Kaduna

Bobrisky takes his personal makeup artist on an all-expense paid trip abroad

[SEE PHOTO]: Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm she has a new man???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *