“I Won’t Depend On Rumors”- President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari upon his arrival in Abuja from Katsina, his home state, where he spent the weekend to participate in the election has spoken shortly to the press,

“I don’t want to depend on rumours, but we will rather wait for INEC to announce the results. Well, l hope that Nigerians will appreciate that it was this government which made sure that they were allowed in security and peace to cast their votes for whichever party and candidates they wanted,” he told the Nigerian Television Authority in Abuja.

The results coming in from the 36 states show a tight race between the President and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

