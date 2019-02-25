Entertainment, Trending

I Would Soon Win An Oscar – Omotola

Delectable Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade, has said that she hopes to win the Oscars next year. She made this known while sharing a picture she took with Nollywood actor, Mahershala Ali. at the Oscar award today.

She wrote:

You may also like

”I Need To Register My Own Political Party” – Yemi Alade

Fresh!!! Buhari narrowly beats Atiku in Nasarawa

”It Doesn’t Matter How Slow You Go, As Long As You Don’t Stop” – Regina Daniels Say As She Relaxes On A Jet Rocking A Military Fatigue

You guys are scammers – Beauty queen calls pageant organizers out

Just In: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos

#Nigeria Decides: Red Cap Bows of the Red Chamber

Food and Lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie welcomes second child

Nigeria Decides: Atiku Retains Lead in Yola, Adamawa

This video of Nigerian soldiers dancing ‘Zanku’ will make your day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *