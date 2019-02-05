If Atiku And His Master, Obasanjo, Can Explain To Nigerians How Millions Of Dollars Disappered Under The PTDF Scheme During Their Tenue, Then Nigerians Can Vote For PDP – Tinubu

Former Governor of Lagos state and National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Aiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has today during their presidential campaign rally in Ekiti state challenged both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Democratic(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to explain to Nigerians how Billion of Dollars disappeared from the government coffer under the Petroleum Trust Development Fund(PTDF) during their time.

He added that if their explanations are substantial enough, then Nigerians can vote for them but anything short of that would not only spell doom for Nigerians but for the economy as a whole.

In his own word: