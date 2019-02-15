Entertainment, Politics, Trending

‘If Atiku Messes Up, We Will Hold Davido Responsible’ – Nigerian Youths Say

Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, a.k.a, Davido, is getting more deeply rooted in politics having been Peoples Democratic party (PDP) official musician. The talented musician has been able use his influence to pull youthful crowd for the opposition party.

Some of the youths he gathered for the opposition party have taken to their twitter handle to react by saying that they would hold the musical sensation responsible if Atiku messes up – should Atiku emerge as President.

