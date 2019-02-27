News, Politics, Trending

If You Have A Problem with Dogara’s Victory Go To Court – PDP Chieftain

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go to court if the APC has issues with the re-election of Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

According to him, Nana simply addressed journalists to cause mischief and to subvert the PDP’s ideals.

The PDP chairman further observed that in spite of false claims by APC, there was no petition written either by the party or any individual to disclaim Dogara’s victory.

He challenged APC chieftains in the state to seek legal redress if they felt strongly about the re-election of Dogara.

Tags

#Election2019#Elections2019Dogaraelection results

You may also like

#Elections2019: Peter Obi Faults Election Process.

#NigeriaDecides: Keyamo, Chidoka Disagree Over Northern Election Results

‘One Day Real Change Will Come’ – Davido Reacts

JUST IN: Another Attack in Sokoto!

#Elections2019: Buhari Wins votes in Kwara

“PDP already Rejecting Results Not Fully Announced” – Festus Keyamo

Soldiers Snatched The Results – INEC Officials

Phillipe Coutinho Under Pressure To Perform At Barcelona

Senate President, Bukola Saraki Drops Classy Message After His ”Failed” Re-election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *