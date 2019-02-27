If You Have A Problem with Dogara’s Victory Go To Court – PDP Chieftain

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go to court if the APC has issues with the re-election of Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

According to him, Nana simply addressed journalists to cause mischief and to subvert the PDP’s ideals.

The PDP chairman further observed that in spite of false claims by APC, there was no petition written either by the party or any individual to disclaim Dogara’s victory.

He challenged APC chieftains in the state to seek legal redress if they felt strongly about the re-election of Dogara.