Entertainment, Politics, Trending

”If you want to be made useless in life join APC” – Nigerians Say As They Roast Desmond Elliot For Commissioning A Toilet Project

Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Oluwashola Elliot, simply known as Desmond Elliot has sparked reactions from Nigerians after commissioning a public toilet he built for his constituency today, February 21st.

The lawmaker who represents Surulere constituency in the Lagos state house of Assembly is said to have constructed the toilet for two hundred thousand Naira only and Nigerians are of the opinion that the project lacks value.

Reactions:

 

You may also like

”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

This video of Omoni Oboli eating banga and starch will leave you hungry

EFCC to storm my house in search of Atiku’s election money – Fayose cries out

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After Tiwa Savage Said Wizkid Inspires Her

Amaechi went into shock and was placed on drip all night when Buhari picked Osinbajo as running mate in 2019

Less Than 2 Days To The Presidential Election, PDP loses Another Bigwig To APC

#NigeriaDecides: I see no reason to resign – INEC Chairman

#Nigeria Decides: Let me assure you, we are going to win – Atiku

Here’s the only way to ‘officially’ be in a relationship with Mayorkun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *