”If you want to be made useless in life join APC” – Nigerians Say As They Roast Desmond Elliot For Commissioning A Toilet Project

Nollywood actor turned politician, Desmond Oluwashola Elliot, simply known as Desmond Elliot has sparked reactions from Nigerians after commissioning a public toilet he built for his constituency today, February 21st.

The lawmaker who represents Surulere constituency in the Lagos state house of Assembly is said to have constructed the toilet for two hundred thousand Naira only and Nigerians are of the opinion that the project lacks value.

Reactions:

People like Desmond Elliot is the big part of the reason we doubt these new generational not too young to run politicians. They are mostly younger versions of the old ones. Man is smiling and commissioning toilet.

Tufia — No one (@ilynem) February 21, 2019

Desmond Elliot jus Commissioned N200k toilet for his constituency..They even laced the toilet with Ribbon. Desmond ur Actn n Pol. Career didn't teach U anythng only to build Toilet!!!! We will throw All APC aspirants in that Toilet. #NeverAgain #RejectPoverty #RejectBuhari pic.twitter.com/3fMuMpW0lw — Ink_Hart (@rizzza) February 21, 2019

If you want to be made useless in life join @APCNigeria Desmond Elliot commissions ₦200k public toilet project he built for his constituency pic.twitter.com/GS6xKZ0jgp — Maetrix (@MaetrixOgbu) February 21, 2019