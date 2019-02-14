Politics, Trending

If you want yo be comfortable, work hard – Buhari to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking recently has urged Nigerians to live within their means and damn the consequences.

This is contained in a video which Mr President shared via his Twitter handle on Thursday. Buhari who is seeking reelection back into office on February 16th told his audience that he understands that everyone wants to live comfortably.

However, he stressed that anyone who wants to live comfortably must work hard to achieve that.

It is understandable that we all want to live comfortable lives. It is also important to realize that the most comfortable thing we can all do is to work hard and live within our means.

See tweet and video

