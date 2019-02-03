Ifeanyi Okowa Would Regret Allowing Uduaghan Leave PDP

Delta state All Progressive Party(APC} gubernatorial candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, yesterday revealed why he thinks that incumbent governor of the state, ifenyi Okowa, who is also seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) would lose the forthcoming election to him.

Ogboru said Okowa would lose re-election simply because he allowed former governor of the state, Emmanuel Uduaghan, to defect to the APC.

He made this known during his campaign rally at Burutu Local Government Area of the state.