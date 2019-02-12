Entertainment, Trending

Igodye reveals why we might be seeing Faze Alone a lot from now

 

 

 

A former member of sensational R&B group, Plantashun Boiz, Faze reappeared in a new photo with ace comedian, Igodye.

The comedian shared the photo of himself and the musician who has been AWOL from the Nigerian music scene via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

According to Igodye Faze will be one of the judges for his talent hunt show, “Francis Agoda Path of Honour (FAPOH), Delta talent and Brian Ambassador PROJECT SORT.”

Writing via Instagram, the comedian also threw more light on everything his talent hunt project will encompass.

Read below

One of your Judges @fazealonefor Francis Agoda Path of Honour (FAPOH), Delta talent and Brian Ambassador PROJECT SORT is here live in Warri for the auditioning at Wellington Hotel, Registration starts by 9am, tomorrow Wednesday February13th, 2019. The winner of the audition will go home with #500,000 and also qualify for the final in Asaba on February 27th, 2019

