Politics, Trending

IGP Condemns Attack on DCP of Bayelsa, Sends Police After Them

Acting IG Muhammed Adamu

In a series of tweets on Monday the acting Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu has condemned the attack on the Bayelsa state DCP in brass as “barbaric and unwanted”.

The IG gave a firm order for the Immediate arrest and perpetrators of such brazen acts. He also commanded thorough investigation and prosecution of anyone involved, no matter their position in the society.

Ag IG M. Adamu has issued a statement that the DCP was in good condition and health, not under any form of unlawful detention.

Tags

acting Inspector-General of PoliceAg IGIG Muhammed Adamu

You may also like

Rodgers Replaces Claude Puel As Leicester Boss

#Nigeria Decides: Is This the Final Knockout!!!

#NigeriaDecides: How war ravaged states like Borno and Yobe became those with the highest turnout of voters is the greatest miracle of the 21st century

JUST IN!: Senator Godswill Akpabio Loses Senatorial Seat

Shehu Sani Defeated as INEC Declares Uba Sani for Kaduna Central

JUST IN: Imo INEC Office Set Ablaze

Reno Omokri ‘knocks’ Dele Momodu for asking Atiku to telephone Buhari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th February

We have no self-respect and intergrity in Nigeria – Rugged Man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *