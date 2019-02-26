IGP Condemns Attack on DCP of Bayelsa, Sends Police After Them

In a series of tweets on Monday the acting Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu has condemned the attack on the Bayelsa state DCP in brass as “barbaric and unwanted”.

The IG gave a firm order for the Immediate arrest and perpetrators of such brazen acts. He also commanded thorough investigation and prosecution of anyone involved, no matter their position in the society.

Ag IG M. Adamu has issued a statement that the DCP was in good condition and health, not under any form of unlawful detention.