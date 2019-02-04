I’m disappointed at Keyamo for asking Yorubas to reject Peter Obi because he is an Igbo man – Omokri fumes

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to a recent statement by spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo, that the Yorubas won’t leave vice president .Yemi Osinbajo to vote for Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party,PDP VP candidate.

Speaking during a Channels TV’s programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday, Keyamo said “Yoruba cant be foolish to see Ohaneze endorsing their son and keep quiet and say they will go and support that son. A senior advocate of Nigeria, a renowned professor, they will now leave him for a China man?

In his reaction, Omokri expressed his disappointment over Keyamo’s statement. He noted that the country need leaders with vision not those with division, not one that is voted on based on where he comes from.

See statement below

I am disappointed at Festus (Stephanie Otobo) Keyamo for asking Yorubas to reject Peter Obi because he is an Igbo man. Before, during and after the election, ALL Nigerians, whether Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani or Igbo, buy food at the same price. Poverty knows no tribe!

By asking Yorubas to reject Peter Obi, not because he is unqualified, but because he is Igbo, Festus (Stephanie Otobo) Keyamo has shown that he is the foolish fly that follows the corpse into the grave. Nigerians need leaders with vision, not leaders with division.

He further trashed the presidency for celebrating an endorsement by a faction of the group but was very quick to downplay the endorsement from the main group.

Last week, a faction of Afenifere endorsed Buhari and the President released a statement CELEBRATING it. Yesterday, the real Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Northern Elders Forum and Middle Belt Forum endorsed Atiku and AsoRock released a statement calling it “irrelevant”, he said.