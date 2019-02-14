Entertainment, Politics, Trending

I’m very impressed with Davido – Saraki

 

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido has made it clear he wouldn’t stay away from politics no matter whether they say its dangerous, because he needs to be involved in how his country is being run.

This resolution is definitely unmistaken from most of Davido’s conversations on various platforms of Social media. The singer has shown that he loves politics and as such can’t shy away from the process aligning with anyone his conscience supports.

Davido, a staunch supporter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, was spotted in a Thursday photo with senate President Bukola Saraki and some other PDP bigwigs.

Both Saraki and Davido shared the photos from the private meeting via their various social media platforms, with Saraki gushing about  the entertainer’s commitment to #DefendYourVote.

However, Saraki wrote:

I am quite impressed with the great work that Davido is doing with #DefendYourVote across the nation. As we are 1 day away from #NigeriaDecides, I call on all young Nigerians with PVCs to come out and vote so that their voices and choices can be heard.

He said:

You may also like

I will never hit Annie – Tuface slams domestic abuse rumors

I will never make you cry – MC Oluomo celebrate his three wives on Valentine’s day

Hushpuppi acquires new Bentley Bentayga

Even Christ did plastic surgery – Nana Frema speaks in defence of plastic surgery

BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre shares his saddest Valentine experience ever

Sweet! See how singer Dbanj surprised his wife Lineo on Valentine’s day

Annie Idibia dispels marriage trouble rumours, gushes over her man

Battle Of Bentley: Barely 24 Hours After Hushpuppi Gifts Himself A Bentley, Mompha Acquires An Upgrade Of Hushpuppi’s Own – Challenges Him To A ‘Money Race’

Missed Buhari’s Broadcast? Well here’s the full speech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *