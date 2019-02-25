General, News, News Feed, Politics

INEC Declares Ifeanyi Ubah Winner of Anambra South.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas and owner of Ifeanyi Ubah FC winner of the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Dr Ubah of the Young Progressive Party YPP defeated both the PDP, APC and APGA party flawlessly. He polled  87,081 while his closest rival of Peoples Democratic party PDP Andy Uba polled 62,462. Others that followed were candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Nicholas Ukachukwu polling 51,269 and All Progressive party APC, Andy Uba polling 13,425.

The Oil magnate was announced the winner by returning officer M.N Umenweke at the coalition centre in Nnewi North Local Government defeating 25 other candidates that also contested.

