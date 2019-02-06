Uncategorized

Interveners will leave in body bags: El Rufai clarifies stance, says only patriots will say what he said

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has said that his recently criticised statement was borne out of patriotism and nothing less.

The governor came under severe criticisms after he stated during an NTA programme hosted by veteran broadcaster, Cyril Stoner on Tuesday, where be said “we are waiting for the person that will come and intervene, they will go back in body bags.”

However, reacting to critics, the governor said it was patriotic for him to say that anyone who intervenes in Nigeria’s elections.

Speaking via the official Twitter handle of the state, the governor clarified his stance. He wrote:

“Affirming that a country will defend itself against needless intervention is the kind of statement you expect to hear from a patriot.” El-Rufai clarifies stance on foreign intervention in Nigerian elections.

