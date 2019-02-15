Was Davido Right To Have Spanked Chioma’s Bum Bum??? – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Talented Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, simply known and addressed as Davido has stirred reaction from Nigerians following his now trending video wherein he spanked his Beau, Chioma, while giving her a Valentine surprised.

The act which was viewed as a sign of disrespect from the singer to womanhood has got so many Nigerians jumping to his defence.

What they are saying:

Davido spanked his woman's bum bum. Not yours or your girlfriend's. Chioma isn't complaining but somebody who is probably begging to be spanked with iron-bending palms will be here saying 'could never be me'… Mcteeew — HENRI ALI 📌 (@Thiss_Henri) February 15, 2019

"Davido spanking Chioma's ass is disrespectful" lol Auntie that is why Davido isn't dating you. Your unripe wokeness is why you ain't married. — Omo Iya Eleja (@motivatedgeorge) February 15, 2019

You don’t have a boyfriend.

You don’t have a husband.

You actually don’t have a man. But somehow you worked very hard and succeeded in being bitter over Davido smacking the behind of his own girlfriend. Both parties by the way, happy with it. What is the colour of your problem? — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 15, 2019