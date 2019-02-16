News Feed, Politics, Trending

2019 Elections: Is NYSC Really Worth It??? – See How Corp Members Were Left Stranded In The ‘Cold'(Photos)

The move by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to postpone the forthcoming general election has also opened our eyes to how shoddy the Nigerian youth corpers who are used as Ad-hoc staff by the election umpire are treated.

In most cases, the youth corpers usually travel from their serving local government to the local government where they have been drafted to work as an INEC ad-hoc staff at least the night preceding the election so as to pick up the election material on time on the day of election. Another reason why they leave a night before is because there wouldn’t be movement  on the election day.

On getting to the Local government where they are to carry out the assignment, they would proceed to the INEC office to sleep or loiter round the premises till the following morning when election materials would be distributed to them.

What comes to the mind of an average Nigerian is whether the election umpire, NYSC or who ever is responsible for welfare can not get a benefiting accommodating for the youth corpers going by the picture circulating on the social media scene.

Pictures:

 

You may also like

Breaking!!! Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Postponement

Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic blast INEC over polls postponement

Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jolade, Slam Parents And INEC After Pictures Of Corp Members Sleeping Outside Emerged Online

Here’s why postponement of 2015 election is different from this one – Omokri

February 16th: PDP Plotted postponed with INEC because of imminent defeat

After INEC postpones elections, Nigerians say they no longer want to live here but Canada

#February16th: Nigerians ‘ roast’ INEC over postponement

What Nollywood Actress, Adesuwa Etomi, Said After INEC Postponed General Elections Is A Must Read

February 16th: PDP, Nigerians call for Mahmood Yakubu’s resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *