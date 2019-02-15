Entertainment, Trending

Is Sean Tizzle not also a ‘next level’ fan like Davido??? Take a look

Talented Nigerian singer, Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, simply known, Sean Tizzle has been AWOL for quite some time.  However, with more pressing issues at hand, like the presidential election holding on Saturday, Sean Tizzle couldn’t stay silent.

The ‘sho le’ crooner may have thrown a subtle sub at President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress APC.

Tizzle, who was previously signed to Sound Sultan’s record label ‘Naija Ninjas’ before going on to join Difference Entertainment took to Twitter on Friday, subtly dragging Buhari/APC’s next level campaign slogan.

‘Even in games, the next level is always hard’, Sean Tizzle wrote – is it safe to say that Sean Tizzle, isn’t also on the Next level train like his colleague, Davido?

What he wrote:

