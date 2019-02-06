Trending

‘Is This Madness?  If You Don’t Reject This Evil, This Fellow Will Bring Your Government Into Disrepute’ – Ben Murray Bruce Says As He Urges Buhari To Repudiate El-Rufai

The Senator representing Bayelsa East in the upper chamber of the National assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, is the latest prominent person to react to the ‘body bag’ statement credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

Ben Bruce while reacting via his twitter handle called on President Muhammadu Buhari to publicly repudiate the Governor following the speech.

What he said:

