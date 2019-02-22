Entertainment

It’s not been easy being his son – Paddy Adenuga celebrates his father

Nigerian billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, is being celebrated by his son Paddy Adenuga on social media.

Paddy, 34, took to Twitter to celebrate his father tweeting;

‘let me just say this. It’s never been easy being his son because he is tough as nails (that’s a whole nother article ) but i can’t deny that he is the hardest working human being i have ever known in my 34 years and in nigeria he is still the greatest of all time’.

