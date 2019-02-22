It’s not been easy being his son – Paddy Adenuga celebrates his father

Nigerian billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, is being celebrated by his son Paddy Adenuga on social media.

Paddy, 34, took to Twitter to celebrate his father tweeting;

let me just say this.. it’s never been easy being his son because he is tough as nails (that’s a whole nother article 🙃) but i can’t deny that he is the hardest working human being i have ever known in my 34 years and in nigeria he is still the GOAT 🐐 (greatest of all time) 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jic5oe3jys — Paddy Adenuga (@paddyadenuga84) February 22, 2019

oh by the way.. in my last post with my old man 👴🏾 doing an interview… that’s me on the left of the video in the beginning.. you know.. just being an ajebutta agbada wearing groupie but it’s all good though 😂😂#gottastartfromsomewhere 🦁 — Paddy Adenuga (@paddyadenuga84) February 22, 2019

