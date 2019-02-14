Politics, Trending

It’s Valentine’s day!!! Vote Atiku/Obi if you love Nigeria – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has urged Nigerians to vote its presidential and vice candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, if they love Nigeria.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, will be slugging it out on February 16th with incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC for who will lead Nigeria for another 4years.

The party while speaking via Twitter on Valentine’s day said Nigerians will come out in their numbers to vote the Atiku Plan for a better Nigeria,  and stamp out hunger and starvation and get Nigeria working again.

#TheAtikuPlan: Today is Valentine’s Day, just two days to the Presidential Election. If you love this country and you want a #BetterNigeria, then vote for Atiku/PeterObi. Come out enmass on Saturday February 16, and vote out hunger and starvation. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain

