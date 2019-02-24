Jussie Smollett did not give Nigerian brother money to attack him – New source claims

A new source is claiming that Empire star Jussie Smollett did not pay Nigerian brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo $3,500 to attack him.
Recall Smollett has been in the news for weeks now with claims that he staged the homophobic and racist attack on him.
This new information is coming just hours after Chicago Police Department alleged that Smollett gave the brothers $3,500 (£2,681) to beat him up in Chicago.
Now sources who have now spoken to TMZ claims all of it is a lie.
TMZ reports that;
The brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo made a deal with Jussie to train him for 5 weeks so he could get in shape for an upcoming music video. Jussie had said to Ola that he wanted abs like his. Both Abel and Ola agreed to train Jussie, and also give him a 5-week nutrition plan.
Our sources say Jussie told the brothers he would pay them for their services, but no specific amount was discussed.
A few days before the “attack,” Jussie wrote the brothers a check for $3,500. The memo line read, “5 weeks training nutrition plan.”
Our sources say Ola and Abel told the grand jury they were paid for the 5-week program and not for the “attack.” One source connected with the brothers did say Ola and Abel felt the amount was “a little high” but no one ever specifically said anything about any of the money being part of a scheme.
We’ve learned the brothers also told the grand jury that they had nothing to do with the threatening letter mailed to Jussie Smollett 8 days before the “attack.”