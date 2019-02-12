Just a day after calling Obasanjo ‘expired milk’, Karma slaps them right in the face

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, its leaders and president Muhammadu Buhari for the outcome of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ogun state yesterday.

At Buhari’s campaign rally in Ogun state on Monday, angry supporters took it to another level by booing and stoning the APC leaders on stage.

Reno Omokri in his reaction said the APC leaders were visited by the law of karma, because Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, during APC campaign rally in the state, had called former president Olusegun Obasanjo, expired milk that should be dumped by Nigerians.

Speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, Omokri hailed Obasanjo for having a strong head because those who called him ‘expired milk’, got their judgement in less than 48hours.

But Olusegun Obasanjo has a strong head! It did not take up to 48 hours for those who were insulting him to receive the greatest insult of their lives. And just as their insults on Obj was caught on camera, their DISGRACE was caught on video, he wrote.