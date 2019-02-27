General, Local News, Metro News, News, Politics

JUST IN: Another Attack in Sokoto!

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in a fresh attack in Sokoto. The armed men attacked three villages in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State. 

The Governor of the state confirmed the attack was on Monday Night and the villages affected were Dalijan, Rakkoni, and Kalhu.

He said, “During the elections, we experienced developments that clearly exhibited continued determination of the opposition to engage in do-or-die politics.

“Leaders and loyalists of our party, the PDP were harassed, hounded and arrested by security agents even on the Election Day.

Rabah Council has come under a series of attacks by bandits in recent times, allegedly resulting in the loss of over 70 human lives within a year

Gov Aminu TambuwalGovernor Aminu Tambuwal

