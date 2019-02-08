Just In: APC won’t field any candidate in Rivers state election – Supreme court

A Supreme Court has ruled against an Appeal Court judgement, which said the ruling All Progressives Congress can field candidates(National Assembly and governorship) in Rivers State in the forthcoming elections.

The Friday decision by the supreme court, noted that the appeal court didn’t invoke relevant sections of the law in nullifying the Federal High Court which had barred APC from fielding candidates in Rivers state.

The basis upon which the appeal court arrived at it’s decision was also questioned by the supreme court, and why it set aside the high court’s decision that APC shouldn’t participate in the 2019 elections in the state.