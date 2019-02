President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won the presidential elections in Niger State.

Collating Officer Prof. A. Freeman, who announced the results said the following:

Total No: Reg Voters: 2,375,568

Total No: of Accredited: 911,964

Total Votes Cast: 896,976

Total Valid Votes: 851,937

Rejected Votes:45,039

AAC: 324

ADC: 588

ADP: 2,582

APC: 612,371

PDP: 218,052

SDP: 239