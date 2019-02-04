Just In: I’m proud of You!!! Buhari pens touching letter to Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has personally written to his vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo by being loyal and patriotic.

This letter comes after the president survived an helicopter crash on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi state. In the letter, Buhari hailed the VP for his “tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.”

Buhari further noted that the VP didn’t allow the which from the accident deter him from continuing with campaign engagements – a sign of Osinbajo’s passion to serve Nigeria.

Read letter here:

Dear Yemi,

We give glory to Almighty God for sparing your life. I’m impressed by your tenacious spirit which enabled you to continue on your campaign engagement, despite the shock of the crash.

It takes tenacious spirit and amazing spiritual strength to survive a helicopter crash without being paralyzed by its impact. I’m proud of our partnership and your unalloyed loyalty and your commitment to the service of Nigeria.

That you proceeded with your engagements, despite the accident, is a testimony of your passion for service to country and a reflection of your admirable spiritual fervor.

May God continue to protect you and all those on board with you, bless your lives and grant you more good health and long life to serve our country even more.