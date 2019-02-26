News, News Feed, Politics, Trending

JUST IN: Imo INEC Office Set Ablaze

The INEC Office at Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state has been reportedly set ablaze by hoodlums in the area.

The commission is yet to visit the office but the anger is set to be as a result of the announcement by the returning officer of the state

Some voters said that before the incident, election materials had been moved out. At the time of filing this report, among the three senatorial zones, only Imo North senatorial district has not officially announced any results apart from the presidential results.

image: vanguard

You may also like

Rodgers Replaces Claude Puel As Leicester Boss

#Nigeria Decides: Is This the Final Knockout!!!

#NigeriaDecides: How war ravaged states like Borno and Yobe became those with the highest turnout of voters is the greatest miracle of the 21st century

JUST IN!: Senator Godswill Akpabio Loses Senatorial Seat

Shehu Sani Defeated as INEC Declares Uba Sani for Kaduna Central

Reno Omokri ‘knocks’ Dele Momodu for asking Atiku to telephone Buhari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th February

We have no self-respect and intergrity in Nigeria – Rugged Man

“King of the North” Buhari Coasting To Victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *