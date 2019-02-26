JUST IN: Imo INEC Office Set Ablaze

The INEC Office at Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state has been reportedly set ablaze by hoodlums in the area.

The commission is yet to visit the office but the anger is set to be as a result of the announcement by the returning officer of the state

Some voters said that before the incident, election materials had been moved out. At the time of filing this report, among the three senatorial zones, only Imo North senatorial district has not officially announced any results apart from the presidential results.