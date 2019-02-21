Politics, Trending

Just In: INEC Releases list of all registered voters and PVCs collected(photo0

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released a list of the total number of registered voters and collected PVCs.

The presidential and National Assembly elections, will hold this Saturday, across the 36 states of the country, with Nigerians choosing their next set of leaders of another four years.

In this light, the electoral commission has released the list in oder to aide all electoral actors to follow the process and avoid be left in the dark.

See list

 

You may also like

Breaking!!! Huge amount of foreign currency flood the country ahead of #NigeriaDecides

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Gifts “Ailing” Actor, Baba Suwe, Cash

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, Shows Off His Administration’s Achievement In Aviation

#Nigeria Decides: If we kill ourselves our neighbours will inherit our father’s property – Ben Bruce

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari’s state of residence before becoming president vows to…

”The way Atiku is eager to sell NNPC. It’s like the man has already collected advance payment.” – Nigerians Say Following Atiku’s Insistence On Privatising NNPC If Elected President

What will happen if Atiku gets the chance to sell NNPC – Nigerians

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After News Broke Out That Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Has Resigned

Army disowns trending video of alleged officers torturing civilian man(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *